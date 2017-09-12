TeePhlow thrills fans At Sarkodie ‘Highest Album’ signing

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Edward Baglogee

2017-09-12

Ghanaian rapper, TeePhlow, over the weekend thrilled hundreds of music lovers who graced the Sarkodie’s fifth studio album signing at the West Hills Mall in Accra.

A successful album launch saw a list of artists present to support the 2012 BET award winner, Sarkodie.

TeePhlow on the night surprised many when he mounted the stage to give the audience an enthralling performance.

TeePhlow performed songs like Trumpet, Warning, Phloducation, among others.

He also did a freestyle rap which got the crowd go wild.

While other artists were given the opportunity to perform only one song, Spyder Lee Entertainment signee, TeePhlow, performed numerous of his songs.

The one-time nominee at the Ghana Music Award, [TeePhlow], performed to the satisfaction of the crowd as they could not help but yearn for more.

Currently, TeePhlow’s music video: “Phlowducation,” which is on his official YouTube channel has hit 23,854 views.