Scrap BECE – PPP | General News 2017-09-11

2017-09-11

The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has called on government to scrap the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for pupils at the junior high school level.

The PPP said the only way Ghana can harness the full potential of its human resources is through free compulsory education of children from Kindergarten to the senior high school levels.

But the PPP, in a statement said, it has learnt with a heavy heart that this year alone, by the Computer School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), over 36,000 students missed the cut off point for senior high School. “Furthermore, over 1200 students are also yet to know their fate owing to suspicions in regard to examination malpractices. Where do we expect these students to go and/or what do we expect them to do?” they quizzed.

The statement further said no Ghanaian child of school-going age should be sent home for lack of school fees, books or for examination matters. The statement further said, within the school compounds, government should as a policy, build a complement of stationery depots, playgrounds, libraries, laboratories and accommodation for staff; all things that make for a complete, wholesome, and all-rounded educational and basic training and extra-curricular needs.

The PPP said the current leaders of the country, many of whom enjoyed free education that has enabled them to attain their current heights within society cannot, in any good conscience, “bequeath to our children an educational system that is inherently lacking, inferior and deficient”.