SAFA accepts FIFA replay ruling

‘We don’t support match-fixing’ – South African Football Association President, Danny Jordaan <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505224487_194_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan has confirmed that the organisation will not contest FIFA’s decision to order a replay of the 2018 Soccer World Cup qualifier between Bafana Bafana and Senegal if there is evidence of match manipulation.

“Our position is clear on the issue of match fixing and manipulation. We cannot benefit from such and take the points”, Jordaan told reporters on Tuesday.

“We agree with FIFA that the match should to be replayed. We don’t support match-fixing. We want that to be clear.

“This is a moral and ethical matter. We asked “If this match was manipulated, do you as SAFA want those points?”

قالب وردپرس

Comments