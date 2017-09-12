PLAYBACK: Kumchacha speaks on Afia Schwarzenegger’s leaked video

play videoLeader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505194709_7_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has commented on the leaked video of Afia Schwarzenegger in which she was caught with another man in bed.

The alleged video was allegedly recorded by her husband, Mr Lawrence Abrokwah, who caught her and the other man in bed.

After the incident, the mother of three posted on her Facebook wall and Instagram page that she is single and ready to mingle.

Meanwhile Prophet Owusu-Bempah has ‘warned’ that something “worse” will happen to controversial TV and radio personality, Afia Schwarzenegger unless she apologises to men of God and other persons in authority whom she has offended.

