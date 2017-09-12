Passengers stranded at Dambai | General News 2017-09-11

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

2017-09-11

Passengers who patronize the pontoon at Dambai in the Krachi East District of the Volta Region were stranded on Monday due to the rising water level.

Passengers, who are mostly traders with fish, yam, meat, eggs, and other food stuffs fear their commodities would rot if they are not able to convey them to the market.

One of the stranded passengers, Kofi Anane told Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene on Monday that their commodities are going bad. He said some are going to Ho, Hohoe and other places but as at Monday afternoon, they have not heard anything from the authorities.

Anane said over 200 vehicles loaded with yam, tomato, pepper and others are stranded there.

The District Chief Executive for Krachi West, Douglas Osei Nti, who is also a victim, explained that he called the pontoon officials to enquire what the issue was and they told him the lake has over flown its bank.

The pontoon, they explained to him, can only land when the loading site is filled with gravels. According to him, though he succeeded in getting his project coordinator to get a tipper truck to make gravels available to them, “we have no hope of crossing today”.

He was also worried that passengers have no shelter to even rest under.