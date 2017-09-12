Parents and students flood Cape Coast schools

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Filled with joy and anxiety, scores of excited parents, guardians and determined students from across the country trooped into the academic city of Cape Coast to either report or start the admission process.

The arrival of visitors with well-stocked boxes were welcomed to the hub of the nation’s premier Senior High Schools (SHS) in the ancient Capital of Ghana, (Oguaa).

At 0600 hours when the Ghana News Agency visited the Aggrey Memorial Zion School, about 30 parents with their children had gathered at the School’s assembly hall waiting for the school authorities to attend to them. There was peace and orderliness as security and some continuing students were seen waiting to offer assistance to all.

Meanwhile, some anxious parents were seen in groups discussing the admission processes.

At Mfantsipim School at 0800 hours when the GNA arrived at the school, the Headmaster and staff were on hand offering assistance to over 60 students out of a total of 581 students many of whom had already reported. Simins Edem Wisdom Junior, a student who had arrived from the Accra, said he had been nervous for the past 24 hours but was hopefully to sail through the process.

That notwithstanding, a careful look at the admission notice indicated that most of the prospective students who had been offered admission into the school were from private Junior High Schools (JHS) scattered across the country.

At Ghana National College, the administration block, was flooded with hundreds of parents and students standing in the open while others stood in long queues waiting for attention.

In all, the school awaits a total of 908 students but only 76 had reported as at the time of GNA visited.