Paperless system: Port revenue up 56% – Bawumia

2017-09-12

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that revenue collected at the ports has increased by 56% within just a week of the introduction of the paperless system.

“The results are amazing; we just looked at data this morning – first week of collections under the paperless system in September this year compared to last year’s first week of collections in September 2016 – and collections have gone up by 56 percent: from around GHS130 million to GHS230 million in one week.”

Dr Bawumia said some people who have been profiteering from intentional delays in clearing goods at the ports, attempted sabotaging the new paperless system introduced at Tema to help clear good in four hours.

“On September 1, we launched the paperless [system], but, of course, not without attempts to actually derail the process because it’s hurting a lot of people who were making free money and people who used to take two weeks to clear a container after one day of delay were protesting,” Dr Bawumia said at an orientation ceremony for national service personnel at the National Communications Authority.

“Are you protesting the system or something else?” he wondered.