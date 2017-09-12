NPP businessman kicked out of his house over $200,000 loan

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

2017-09-12

The businessman said his goods worth $ 5.2 million has been locked up for over a year in a warehouse <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505199768_762_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

An NPP businessman got evicted from his house at East Legon after failing to pay a loan of $200,000 secured from former chief of staff Kwadwo Mpiani.

Businessman and leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chris Azwodie, has recounted the harrowing experience of being evicted from his house at East Legon following his inability to pay off a $200,000 loan he secured from former Chief of Staff Kwadwo Mpiani.

According to the business man, the cause of his financial meltdown occurred when his goods worth $ 5.2 million got locked up for over a year in a warehouse.

“I’ll personally call on President Kufuor because it was his term that this thing happened but probably I know he’s not aware of it but his late Vice President is aware of all that I went through but all the same the police must do their work. Whether my house has been auctioned or not, whether others have walked into my house to forcibly eject me or not, the police must come out with the result,” he added.

Meanwhile, chairman of the NPP, Freddy Blay has revealed that the party is putting in place measures to get him back on track. “It’s a lesson we are all going through.

You have our solidarity…this is just a phase we are going through, sooner than later, this will pass,” Mr Blay said.