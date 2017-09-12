NPC to provide technical institutes with simulators – Egbert Faibille

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Commission (NPC), Egbert Fabille Jnr

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Commission (NPC), Egbert Fabille Jnr, has assured the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the commission’s plans to provide technical institutions with simulators to enhance the practical knowhow of students.

He gave this assurance during the third round of the PAC’s public hearing of the Auditor General’s Reports for 2015.

“We are going to put our heads together and get some of these things for these centres of excellence. If pilot trainees use simulators to become better, why should a nation like Ghana that has a youth that is interested in working on oil rigs and drilling and what have you, why should they also be deprived of having simulators to enable them catch up and be able to transition properly when they get the opportunity on the big stage?” he posited.

According to him, the Ghanaian youth with interest in oil and gas do not have the opportunity to train with simulators, which gives them a practical experience.

“Our teeming youth who are interested in oil and gas do not have the opportunity to train and all the rest. At least, there are simulators. We need to get some of these so that even for the faculties and some of these technical schools. So that if you go into a room, you are taken through the drilling process by an instructor. You have a feel of it”, he added.

Mr. Faibille disclosed that one mini simulator costs about $30,000 and acquiring such equipment would ensure smooth transition for students from apprenticeship programmes onto the job market.