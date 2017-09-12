Nobody can impose a candidate on us for 2020 – Koku Anyidoho

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

A Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has said, people can around and tell their own stories however, the party will decide who will represent it as presidential candidate in 2020.

The maverick politician stated emphatically that no one can impose a candidate on the party. He was responding to reasons why he failed to attend the peace walk organized by the former President John Dramani over the weekend.

When asked whether it has come to his notice that some persons have inferred that, the peace walk was not a main event by the party and that he [Mahama] organized it to launch his come back in 2020 said, ‘’ the party has a constitution.

Nobody can usurp the party’s constitution. If I [Koku Anyidoho] travel to the Volta every single day, it is the party’s constitution that would be supreme. So I want to believe that the party’s constitution is supreme. Let’s not belittle the intelligence of anybody because the party’s constitution is supreme.

We will use the party’s structures and conduct elections at all levels to the national level and at the end of the day, the multitude of supporters will decide. The party supporters will decide.

They own the party and so let nobody get excited before time. The party will decide who will lead the party into the next election. I can organize a walk, anybody else can organize a walk but at the end of the day, we will vote at the various branches, constituencies, regions and national and when all is said and done, the party will decide who will lead us into the next election.’’

The structures he stressed will decide who will lead us but for now, we are all party supporters. When asked to confirm if the event was a party event said the walk was not an unconstitutional event and so we will applaud those who participated in the event.

President Nana Akufo-Addo secured the presidency after the third time of asking, beating the incumbent, President John Mahama. Nana Akufo-Addo rode on the back 53.85 percent of the valid votes cast to become Ghana’s fifth president under the fourth Republic.

President Mahama, who ran on the ticket of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 44.40 of valid votes cast. President Mahama’s defeat makes him the first incumbent to lose an election since Ghana returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.