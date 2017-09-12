NDC school admits first 420 students

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-11

play videoThe first batch of 420 students have been enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505185860_569_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The first batch of 420 students have been enrolled at the Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD) owned by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)

According to its Acting Registrar, Peter Boamah Otokunor, student will undergo various courses in Philosophy, Principles and Practice of Social Democracy; Political Leadership; and Party Organisation and Political Activism.

GISD was inaugurated on August 10 to enlighten its supporters, communicators and leaders of the opposition National Democratic Congress on the principles and ideologies of the party

Mr Peter Boamah Otokunor indicated that authorities anticipated a total of 100 students for a start but the turnout for them was very impressive.

“We were not even expecting anything close to the numbers we had today, when we opened admissions for this course, our capacity was to take 100 students but the number of persons who took the forms went beyond our expectation. We had over 800 people picking up the forms and most of them submitted, we did a review and we were able to admit about 420 out of the 800 who picked the forms”, he said.

Professor William Ahadze, Acting Rector, GISD, and the NDC’s Director of Research said the Institute would contribute to transform the NDC into a more formidable party.

He said the establishment of the Institute marks the genesis of the NDC’s return to power in the next general election in 2020.