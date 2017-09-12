‘NDC diaspora’ happy with Unity walk; congratulates organisers

Politics of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Diaspora Supporters Union, has commended the Unity Project of the party which successfully organised the “Unity Walk” at the Northern regional capital Tamale on Saturday.

This was contained in a press release issued by the union and signed by its Organizing secretary, Mr. Prince Baafi on Monday 11th September 2017.

According to the statement, indeed, the “Unity Walk” is what the supporters of NDC across the breadth and length of the country needed to regain momentum for reorganization and energize the grassroots toward victory 2020.

“We encourage such programs and activities meant to bring the party’s followers and sympathizers together as a way of catching public interest, moves that will heal wounds among party faithful” the statement added.

“We, encourage the organizers to move to other regional capital cities and just anywhere else to repeat the Tamale initiative”.

“The earlier party re-building begins, the better chances are that something substantial can be achieved for the good of the party.

“We also want to use this opportunity to thank Former President John Dramani Mahama and other bigwigs of the party who graced the event and we, therefore, encourage others to participate in future event.”

The walk was dubbed ‘Unity Walk’, first of its kind since the party lost power in 2016. It was an idea of a former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, and supported by the regional executives.

The event, according to party executives, was to forge unity, peace, and tranquility in the party beset by post-election internal agitations.