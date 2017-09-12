MTN Foundation launches reading competition in basic schools

Business News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

MTN Ghana Foundation, a subsidiary of MTN Ghana, has launched a reading competition programme in selected basic schools in the Brong-Ahafo Region, as the world celebrates the 2017 International Literacy Day.

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), a specialised agency of the UN, has set aside September 8, every year to mark the International Literacy Day.

It is aimed at highlighting the importance of literacy to individuals, communities and societies and this year’s celebration is being held under the theme: “literacy in a digital world”.

The five-month competition, expected to end by January 2018, is aimed at helping to ignite the passion and love for reading in the schools.



Winners and deserving readers would receive prizes ranging from cash, laptops and educational materials.

Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, the Senior Manager, Corporate Communications of MTN Ghana Foundation, told Journalists in an interview in Sunyani that pupils and students between eight and 14 years would participate in the competition.

They would comprise 100 boys and girls who are poor readers, selected from 10 schools in the region, she said.

Mrs Fiagbenu said the selection of the participants would be done in consultation with heads and teachers of the beneficiary schools.

She expressed worry about the poor reading habit of many pupils and students in public basic schools in the country, stressing that the competition would whip the enthusiasm of the students in reading.

Mrs Fiagbenu said the readers would be supplied with different reading books on a weekly basis and would be expected to finish reading the books by the close of week to be examined after the competition.

She said parents of the readers would be engaged to monitor and ensure that their children concentrate on reading the books at home, especially during leisure hours.

The foundation would consider replicating the competition in other schools depending on the impact it would have on the readers, Mrs. Fiagbenu added.



