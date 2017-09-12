Make your apology public – Tema West constituents tell TMA

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Alexander Kpododnu-Nkegbe

2017-09-11

Following the revocation of the six months earlier suspension by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly on the Tema West Member of Parliament who doubles as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Hon Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, upon the recommendation of the Public Relations Complaints Committee (PRCC). His Constituents want it made public.

Information reaching us indicates, the TMA had apologized to the Member of Parliament in an emergency closed door meeting without making it public. For that reason, his Constituents are demanding of the TMA to give the apology the same publicity as given to that of the earlier suspension.

They also believed their MP committed no crime but acted in their interest by rushing to the site upon their numerous calls to him. Because, all their efforts to dialogue with the Assembly task-force failed.

Many of them are still in the state shock as to how the TMA was in haste to punish their legislator without given him the opportunity to defend himself.

It is being rumored that the MCE and his allies were being manipulated by unseen hands to satisfy their weakened egos