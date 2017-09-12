Mahama learnt propaganda from Russia in 2016 to mislead voters – Lawyer

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo believes former President John Dramani Mahama then flagbearer for National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 polls went to Russia to learn propaganda in order to mislead the electorate.

“He himself went to Russia to learn all these tutelage on how to manipulate, steal, cheat and lie”, private legal practitioner, Kwame Adofo alleged.

“Listen to him over the weekend; I got to understand where they [NDC] were coming from….He was apparently shifted to Russia to go and to be brainwashed”, he revealed.

“All along he thought he was using a clear cut message not knowing he was trained as a propagandist”, Lawyer Kwame Adofo told host of Kumasi-based Ultimate FM morning show Lantam Papanko.

Former President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend discounted suggestions that Ghana Institute of Social Democracy (GISD) set by the party is aimed at not brainwashing its students.

According to him, the school will only serve as a source of knowledge to students “to gain ideas of leadership, nationalism and patriotism”.

However, Lawyer Kwame Adofo, who is a known sympathizer of ruling party New Patriotic Party (NPP), disagrees stating the opposition party intends to poison the minds of the people interested in enrolling in the school.

“My brother you scan yourself across the whole world and come and tell me any civilized society that has got such a school in place before”, Lawyer Kwame Adofo argued.