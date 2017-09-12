Korle Bu worker hit by stray bullet

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

A Quality Assurance officer at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Solomon Quarshie, has been hit by a stray bullet.

The incident happened around 4:00pm on Monday evening. He was taken to the hospital’s accident centre where he’s receiving treatment.

In an interview with Citi News, the laboratory manager, David Anaful, said doctors were operating on him, trying to retrieve the bullet.

It is unclear where the bullet came from. The Laboratory Manager said he was informed about the incident after he heard the victim screaming.

“Solomon Quarshie’s boss showed me the hole in the curtain of the window… he raised the curtain and from there, I saw a big hole so quickly, we got down with the bells and carried him straight to the accident centre and then we went and made a report to the Korle Bu security office first, secondly to the administrator, then to the PRO” the Lab Manager told Citi News.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for Korle Bu, Mustafa Salifu, has called on staff of the hospital not to panic in the wake of the shooting, as administration is working with security personnel to ascertain the cause of the shooting.