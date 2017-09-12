Hammys Foundation launch project to promote gender inequality in the Northern Region

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Hammys Foundation, a non-profit Charity Organisation, has been launched at the Zosimli Girls Junior High School (JHS) in Tamale with the goal to mentor girls in the Northern Region.

The project dubbed: “Preparation for life after JHS” is aimed at helping to reduce and promote gender inequality in the northern parts of the country with a well-structured mentorship programme for JHS students.

The launch brought together students, opinion leaders, imams and traditional authorities.

The goal of the foundation is to provide equal and equitable opportunities to the most vulnerable and disadvantaged people in society, especially the girl child.

Ms Zelia Amsat Osman, Founder of the Foundation, said she was quite passionate about the development and education of children in the northern parts, especially the girl child.

She said the girls would be taken through various courses on their proposed respective career paths, peer pressure and the scholarship opportunities available.

Ms Osman said the project would develop the next generation of professional women through that mentorship and coaching programme.

“It is also seeking to accompany students and help them develop their potential in their various fields of endeavour,” she said.

Naa Alhaji Mohammed Kofi, Bucher Chief of Lamashegu, a suburb of Tamale urged the students to only pay attention to relevant issues in life and remain focused with their studies.

He said this would guide them to become responsible adults and also secure decent jobs for themselves which will make a positive impact on their various communities.