Government will fulfill campaign promises – Finance Minister

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: citibusinessnews.com

2017-09-11

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505193446_449_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has reaffirmed government’s commitment to pursue all campaign promises despite concerns of lack of funds.

According to him, there is enough money in the country to undertake the Free Senior High School programme, One District One Factory project and the one million dollars per each constituency in Ghana.

Ken Ofori-Atta who was speaking to Lerato Mbale of the BBC, stated that the John Mahama administration’s waste of resources demonstrates that there is enough money that can be channeled into the productive sectors of the economy.

“If I sit in my office and look at past transactions where certain contracts may have been inflated by 150 million dollars, of course we have resources to do the programmes. It is a million dollars per constituency. We have 275 constituencies, that is 275 million dollars”.

Mr. Ofori-Atta maintained that with fiscal discipline, government can re-channel funds to areas that will see the economy grow.

He stated that government has begun steps to cut down waste and block loopholes in the tax system.

“The issue of value for money becomes something that we have to contend with. If we don’t dream big and believe that we have the capacity to do that we will always be at the bottom. I think we have to have a sense of achieving our dreams. We can do that,” he said.