Ghanaians will appreciate our good works – John Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-12

Former President Mahama (arrowed) addressing party supporters after the 'unity walk'

Former President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC’s) defeat in the 2016 general election is good for Ghanaians to appreciate the good works of the party when it was in power.

Based on the current happenings in the country, the former President said it was God who made the NDC lose the election for Ghanaians to know who was being truthful and sincere to the populace.

In the view of the former President, no amount of propaganda will make Ghanaians oblivious of what is happening now.

“If the NDC had won Election 2016, Ghanaians would have said if it was Akufo-Addo who had won the elections there would have been reduction in fuel prices, electricity tariffs, general improvement in the economy and jobs for the youth but with what are we seeing now, it was good for the NDC to be out of power for Ghanaians to know who was truthful and sincere to them,” he stated.

Unity walk

Former President Mahama made this comment when he addressed thousands of NDC supporters from the Tamale Central, Tamale South, Tamale North and the Sagnarigu constituencies in the Northern Region at the KuliKuli School park in Tamale after a maiden unity walk organised by the party through some principal streets in the Tamale Metropolis last Saturday.

The unity walk was to kick -start the national unity and reorganisation process of the NDC to get the party ready for the 2020 general election. It would be replicated in all the other regions in the country to galvanise the support base of the party.

The walk is being spearheaded by Mr Kojo Bonsu, the former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Kumasi (KMA), and Mr Joshua Akamba, a leading member of the party.

Reorganisation

Mr Mahama stated that it was time for all supporters of the NDC to bury their differences after the party’s defeat in the 2016 election and come together as one family and plan ahead for the 2020 general election.

He added that it was time for the party faithful to come together to build the NDC into a formidable opposition party to put the government on its toes for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

He stated that two things that must engage the attention of the party now was the need to reorganise, re-strategise and analyse for the 2020 general election.

Commendation

He commended the Minority in Parliament for their hard work so far, saying that even though they were few they had been able to put the government on its toes and urged them to continue for the good of all Ghanaians.

Time to unite

The General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, reiterated that the focus of the party now was to unite and it was not about who was going to be the presidential candidate of the party in 2020.

He urged all party supporters to close their ranks and work together to get the party into a formidable election machine.

Mr Nketia stated that when the NDC was criticising the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over its performance for the 110 days in office, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, was saying that six months in office was not enough to assess a government “so now was it logical for the NPP to come and tout its achievements within the 110 days?” he questioned.

Minority Stand on Free SHS

The Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, reiterated the position of the minority on the free Senior High School (SHS) education policy by the NPP government, saying the minority would not allow the NPP to toy with the lives of Ghanaian children with its experimental policy on second-cycle education in the country, since it was not sustainable and it was going to destroy the future of the country.

He stated that the NDC was for the progressively free SHS which was to ensure that there was infrastructure and all other logistics in place before the take-off.