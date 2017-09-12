Ghana signs MOU with Equatorial Guinea towards agricultural development

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: abusuafmonline.com

2017-09-11

The two countries have agreed to exchange ideas as well as resources in agro processing <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505176383_388_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Government and her Equatorial Guinean counterpart have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help facilitate growth and development of agriculture in their respective countries.

The two countries have agreed to exchange ideas and resources as well as build entrepreneurial skills in areas of agro processing and value addition

The Minister of Food and Agriculture of Ghana, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto signed on behalf of Ghana whilst the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Livestock of Equatorial Guinea, Hon. Victor Grange Mehile, signed on behalf of his country.

The MOU follows a fruitful discussion between the two countries during the recent state visit by the President of Ghana, His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, to the Central African country.

The cooperation will among other things, focus on Technical Cooperation for the project of production and transformation of basic local tropical crops such as Cocoa, Coffee, Cassava, Pineapple, Mango, Plantain, Cocoyam and yam.

The agreement will also enhance cooperation in the supply of planting materials for vegetables and breeding stock for livestock whilst the two parties will also focus on assistance and exchange of technology at Research Centres, Experimentation and Production in the Agriculture, Livestock and Agribusiness.

Hon. Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, in his brief remarks, noted that Ghana has had cordial relationship with Equatorial Guinea dating back to the early 80s, especially in the area of cocoa production and said collaboration needed to be strengthened for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

According to him, the two countries have a lot to learn from each other and indicated that the six year renewable pact will afford both parties the opportunity to exchange ideas that will help develop agricultural sectors.

On his part, the Minister of Agriculture, Food and Livestock of Equatorial Guinea, Hon. Victor Grange Mehile, said his country was very privileged to enter into the MOU with Ghana and was looking forward to benefiting from the vast intellectual expertise of Ghana.