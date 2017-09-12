Ghacem reiterates commitment to produce quality cement

Business News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Albert Amekudzi

2017-09-12

President Nana Akufo-Addo in group photograph with top Ghacem Executives and ambassadors

The country’s leading cement manufacturer, Ghacem, has climaxed its 50th anniversary celebration with a presidential ball and a pledge to continue producing quality cement to meet all construction needs.

Speaking at the presidential ball in Accra, special guest of honour, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo reiterated government’s vision of using concrete for the construction of roads in the country.

President Akufo-Addo noted that “as we have already indicated, government is seeking a transition to the use of concrete for the construction of more durable roads in Ghana.”

He further stated that due to growing urbanisation and projected infrastructural development projects, cement consumption will to increase thereby creating more jobs.

The President added that this would help reduce the pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves on the importation of cement.

He explained that with the projected infrastructural development in the country, there would be the need for increased cement use, hence the expansion in Ghacem’s production capability was in the right direction.

“I want Ghacem to be assured of Ghana’s full support over the next 50 years.

Ghana will continue to partner with you, so you live up to your mantra of being the nation builder,” he added.

“There is growing competition which is leading very much to the benefit of Ghanaians” adding that the government on its part, would continue to ensure that the sector has the regulatory support and the friendly business environment that it needs to thrive.

President Akufo-Addo also paid tribute to Dr. Justice A. Addison, one of the pioneers and founders of Ghacem, whom he described as a remarkable man and a great industrialist.

Managing Director of Ghacem, Mr. Morten Gade, on his part, said the company has set the pace when it comes to cement production, adding that the various grades of the company’s products are attestations of its proud achievements.

Mr. Gade said Ghacem’s contribution in building the nation can be seen in landmark projects such as the Akosombo Dam, the Bui Dam, the Adomi Bridge, the N1 Highway; the Accra, Tamale and Essipong stadia; as well as the Flagstaff House.

He said “we have demonstrated a track record in quality work and I would like to assure you of our continuous commitment to producing quality cement in Ghana at affordable prices.”

The event was graced by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, first General Manager of Ghana Cement Limited, Dr. Jan Dege, CEO of Heidelberg Cement Group, Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, Hakan Gurdal, Board Members and Managers of Ghacem, family of the late Dr. J. A. Addison, retired staff, and some distributors and direct customers.

Music legend, Amakye Dede performed to the admiration of President Akufo-Addo.