Free SHS will leave NDC 34 years in opposition – Felix Ibrahim

A former Manhyia North Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), has said that with the implementation of the historic constitutional Free SHS policy, the NDC is likely to stay in opposition for 34 years.

In a statement, Mr Felix Ibrahim who is also a Constituency General Secretary aspirant of the party noted that the implementation and enforcement of the policy which begins today will benefit more than 420,000 students this year, 430,000 students in 2018, 440,000 students in 2019 and 450,000 students in 2020.

According to his calculation, a total of 1,740,000 students are going to benefit from the free SHS policy within the first term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the same students, he noted will also vote in 2020 including their parents.

”So the NDC, where are they going to get their votes from to come to power to steal our money again in 2020”, he asked.

”The young guys in NDC must get themselves something better to do than to be going to radio to defend a broken party that is going to be in opposition for 34 years”, he advised.