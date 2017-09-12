Free SHS policy not sustainable – Minority

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

The Minority in Parliament has punched holes in the Akufo-Addo government’s free Senior High School (SHS) policy challenging the sustainability of the policy which kicked off in the various schools on Monday.

According to them, the government is deceiving the public especially parents and students saying all indicators points to the fact that the policy will not enhance the country’s educational system.

The Minority wondered why 560,000 first year students will not be covered under the programme asking why monies have not hit accounts of schools.

EIB’s Ibrahim Alhassan reports that they say the process has been managed incompetently and blame government’s decision to replace experienced staff with cronies.

The Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu addressing a press conference in Parliament accused the government of grand deception over the inability to make second and third-year students beneficiaries of the policy.

He is worried about re-centralization of procurement processes under free SHS which shows lack of confidence in headmasters.

The Minority Leader claimed the selection of caterers has been shredded in secrecy to benefit NPP persons.

He envisaged that schools will close down due to finance minister’s inability to release funds for the continuation of the free SHS implementation.