Free SHS: Over 400 students turned away at Mamfe SHS

Over 400 students have been turned away by authorities at the Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School in the Eastern region.

According to authorities, the school has the capacity to accommodate only 400 students but over 800 students were posted to the school by the Computer School Selection Placement System.

Some stranded parents have been sleeping in the school for the past three days in the hope that their wards will be admitted to the school.

The Eastern Regional Minister who is touring some SHS’s in the region has asked parents who couldn’t get admission for their children to go home as efforts are made to address the accommodation challenges.

The directive for the parents to go home has infuriated the parents who nearly heckled the regional minister.

Headmistress of Mamfe Methodist Girls Senior High School Silvia Isabela Laryea said the school has limited dormitories to admit the students.

According to her, a dormitory that was started last year was abandoned at the foundation level and it is yet to be completed by the contractor.

The SHS policy kick started on Monday, September 11, with over 400, 000 students likely to benefit from the programme.

The policy was officially launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday at the West African Senior High School in Accra.

The President has assured that his government will do everything possible to ensure that the policy becomes a success.