Free SHS not about NDC and NPP – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice Bawumia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505235229_852_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo has counseled politicians against the politicisation of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy that was rolled out on September 11, 2017.

According to him, it is meant to build generations of the country and therefore damned critics who are trying to make political gain out of the it he observed will make secondary education accessible to all.

“This is not about NDC or NPP it is about Ghana for Ghanaians from all persuasions …..meant to build future generations”, he advised at the launch of the policy on Tuesday.

He admitted some challenges will be encountered in the implementation of the programme but said the implementation authority and his administration are open to constructive criticisms to make it work better for the country.

“I will not say there are no challenges…but we are open to constructive criticisms to make it work well. Let me use this opportunity to urge the beneficiaries to study and work hard, grow to become responsible citizens. Ghana needs your talents and knowledge”, he challenged.

He commended the free SHS implementation committee for doing a great job observing that their efforts paid off but charged them to work harder to ensure that the policy is achieved through sustainability.

A little over 400,000 students from various Junior High Schools in the country are expected to benefit from the policy that will exempt them from paying for tuition and other fees.

قالب وردپرس

Comments