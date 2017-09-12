Free SHS is true; God bless Nana Addo – Mzbel

Controversial female musician Mzbel with her son <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505183970_223_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Controversial female musician Mzbel has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the implantation of the free senior high school policy.

The musician after taking her son through the process of registration and enrollment at the Achimota Senior Secondary School today [Monday] took to her Facebook page and wrote: ‘’

“Free Education here we come!!! It’s actually true oo!!! Hahaha. Nana well done oo. Unto the next level.

One Corner Dancer. Insha Allah.’’ Starting today [Monday], 11th September, 2017, the government will fund the cost of public Senior High Schools for all those who qualify for entry from the 2017/2018 academic year onward.

