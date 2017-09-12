Free SHS is not about NDC or NPP – Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo has urged all Ghanaians to support the free senior high school policy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505235857_451_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged all Ghanaians to support the free senior high school policy to ensure its success.

The lead up to the official launch of the policy has been dogged by arguments between the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration and opposition National Democratic Congress over its viability.

However, the President says although the policy which aims to build a progressive and prosperous nation will face some challenges in its early stages, Ghanaians from all walks of life and political persuasions must support it.

“The policy is not about the NPP or the NDC, the beneficiaries will not be those only belonging to NDC members or sympathisers,” Akufo-Addo said in an address at the launch of the policy at the West Africa SHS at Adentan on Tuesday.

“They will be Ghanaians from all walks of life and from all political persuasuions. This is about Ghana and how best to build a progressive and prosperous nation for this and future generations.

“Its constitutionality is not in doubt, all Ghanaians should support the policy to ensure its success”.

