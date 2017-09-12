Four students benefit from YFM/LUCAS college scholarship

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Nii Ogbamey Tetteh

Four students will receive a boost on their educational journeys through the YFM/LUCAS College Scholarship. The students were presented with their scholarship certificates during LUCAS College Open Day last Saturday on campus in Abelenkpe.

The four lucky students will get to further their entire university education at LUCAS College for free.

Speaking about the maiden edition of the YFM/LUCAS College Scholarship program, Ms Naa, General Manager of YFM said: “ Education is a gift that no one can take away and as such YFM in collaboration with LUCAS College decided to gift this special gift to these four special people.”

“As you continue your journey, know that education is very precious and you need value it. Your education will be with you always. It is a best gift anyone can ever give you,” she said.

This year’s recipients are Ebenezer Agorhom, Bernard Otchere , Eric Fordjour and Prosper Nunoo.

Speaking after the present, Eric Fordjour, one of the four-scholarship recipient said: “ I’m very thankful to have the opportunity to attend a university that cares about me and my success. I’m grateful that YFM/LUCAS College cares enough to create a Scholarship that will enable me continue my education.”

“One of the key reasons why our students choose to come to LUCAS College is the staff and academic structure which equips you for the working world. We have established a culture that I think describes our scholarship program – it’s a culture of care, it’s a genuine sense of concern for other human beings and it’s a real commitment to our mission.

“Our mission of all things is that our students can be successful. The mission of Leaders University College for Applied Science (LUCAS) is to bridge the gap between the working world and academia. Through hands on teaching, we train and equip students to thrive and find success in the professional world,” Dr Paul Addo, Head of IT at LUCAS said.