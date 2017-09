Kofi Yeboah has joined Tadamon Sour of Lebanon in a one-year deal



Former Ghana youth international Kofi Yeboah has joined Tadamon Sour of Lebanon in a one-year deal, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Yeboah, combative midfielder, moves on a free transfer after leaving Ghana Premier League side Wa All Stars.

Tadamon Sour finished sixth in the Lebanon Premier League last season.

The 19-year-old was a member of the Ghana squad which played at the 2015 FIFA U20 World Cup.

