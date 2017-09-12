FOCOS hospital announces 5-year anniversary celebrations

Business News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Nana Kwame Fordjour

Foundation of Orthopaedics and Complex Spine (FOCOS), today announced its five years’ anniversary celebration of opening their 70-bed specialist Orthopaedic hospital; FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital located in Pantang, Accra, from September 16, 2017.

Birthed out of a volunteer mission founded by renowned Spine Surgeon, Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei in 1998, FOCOS initially conducted clinics at the Trust Hospital and rented operating rooms at the and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, to conduct complex spine and joint replacement surgeries.

Subsequently, the Foundation secured the “Watson House” in East-Legon, where it offered specialist consultation as an Out-Patient-Department (OPD) Facility, in addition to rented operating rooms.

With its affiliation to the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York and the help of some Philanthropic partners, FOCOS established a state-of-the art facility at Pantang in 2012.

Since the establishment of the facility, FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital has provided premium patient-centered care, to over 43,000 patients suffering from various degrees of complex spine and joint conditions. The hospital has also undertaken over 2000 corrective surgeries over the years.

“Every employee and patient at FOCOS has contributed to the success of this facility,” said Founder and President of FOCOS, Prof Oheneba Boachie-Adjei. He was also grateful to benefactors who made the vision of establishing such a monumental health facility in Africa possible.

“It’s been five years since we moved into our own facility and we will remain focused in delivering premium Orthopaedic care to our patients,” Prof Boachie-Adjei added.

Activities for the anniversary celebrations include: a health walk, an open house for the general public to receive free Orthopaedic consultation and tour the hospital, a blood drive and fun games, all of which would be climaxed with a thanksgiving service.

At its inception, the hospital’s mission was to provide optimum Orthopaedic care and improve quality of life in Ghana and other countries.

This has seen the hospital and its Founder and President, receive several accolades, like the “Excellence in African Healthcare Innovation for Musculoskeletal Disorders & Spine Deformity Award”, at the African Governance & Corporate Leadership Forum 2016, organized in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Chief Administrative Officer, Mrs. Leticia Osei-Poku called on corporate organizations to support the Hospital’s anniversary celebrations. “As a non-profit organization, FOCOS has contributed immensely towards the healthcare needs of many individuals across the globe.

Corporate organizations should consider sponsoring needy patients who require complex spine surgeries, as their Corporate Social Responsibility in future,” she added. Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility is sponsoring the FOCOS Fun Games with its flagship soft drink, “Orijin Zeero”.

Over the past five years, FOCOS Hospital has given back to society through routine discounts to patients, having quarterly collaborations with the National Blood Bank to organize blood drives and organizing fundraising events to support needy children who require complex spine surgery.

In addition, FOCOS Hospital delivers free lectures on healthy living, to corporate organizations and screens public schools for early cases of spine deformities.

The hospital also offers diagnostic services, family medicine, dietetics and nutrition services, a full spectrum of physiotherapy and pharmacy services, serving the hospital’s patients and the community.

FOCOS has full accreditation to run residency and fellowship programmes in Anaesthesia and Orthopedics, by the Boards of Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS) and West Africa College of Surgeons (WACS).