Eleven young girls receive laptops from Savana signatures

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-12

Savana Signatures has a mission to equip young women and vulnerable groups with ICT skills <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505239082_65_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Abibata and Hadiyatu are two young girls aspiring to be medical officers in future. While Abibata is aspiring to be a general medical doctor, Hadiyatu wants to be a gynecologist in future.

To realize their dreams, the two young girls are currently pursuing sciences at the Senior High School level. Abibata and Hadiyatu and nine other young girls while still at the basic school levels Savana Signatures’ girls’ mentorship project called the Tech Girls.

It was not surprising when these girls made incredible grades at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and transited to the senior high school level.

To support these Tech Girls project mentees to realize their career dreams, Savana Signatures through a Philanthropist, Cecilia Smith Meyer presented a laptop each to them to facilitate their studies.

“I have been dreaming that one day I will own a laptop. Today, thanks to Savana Signatures and its partners my dream has come through. I am very happy to receive this laptop today. I will make sure that I use it very well especially in the area of basic computer programming, coding, and blogging, the skills I received from Savana Signatures. I will make sure I use this laptop for my personal and professional development”, Alhassan Naazera one of the beneficiaries said.

Like other mentees, Naazera, accompanied by her mother could not hide her joy after receiving the laptop. Just like Naazera, Abibata and Hadiyatu among other beneficiaries of one laptop gift have expressed similar feelings.

Savana Signatures has a mission to equip young women and vulnerable groups with ICT skills for their personal and professional development through the innovative use of ICT. Through Savana Signatures’ Tech Girls, and ICT for Girls Clinic (ICT4Girls) projects, more than 500 young girls have been mentored and trained in the use of ICTs for personal and professional development.

Aside this, some teachers, circuit supervisors and students in Savana Signatures’ operational communities continue to benefit from ICT pedagogy trainings, skills development, mentorship through the organization’s gender-sensitive and responsive programming all aimed at improving teaching and learning outcomes and empower young people to aspire and claiming their rights in society and effectively using ICTs to better their personal and professional life.