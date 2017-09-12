ECG completes improvement works in Accra West

Business News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-12

The improvements of power projects and extension of power cost the ECG GH¢992,768 <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505229526_840_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Accra West Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has carried out major works in seven districts within the first half of this year to improve power supply in its catchment areas.

The works, carried out in the Bortiano, Dansoman, Nsawam, Korle Bu, Ablekuma, Achimota and Kaneshie districts, covered improvements of power projects and the extension of power at the cost of GH¢992,768.

Extension

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra West ECG, Mr Eric Asante, who made this known to the Daily Graphic, noted that the extension works — 13 in Nsawam and 12 in Bortiano districts — cost the power distributor GH¢587,083.

“The extensions were done in developing areas where power supply ended at particular points. We on our own extended power beyond those points to reach out to areas where people are now building their houses,” he said.

He explained that the works included mounting poles and transformers and stringing lines for customers to tap from to get power.

Improvements

Mr Asante said where improvements in power supply were required, the company installed new transformers, especially in areas with low voltage in the Bortiano, Kaneshie, Dansoman and Nsawam districts.

Mr Asante said six improvement works estimated at GH¢175,786 were carried out in the Bortiano District (Weija, Gbawe, McCarthy Hill areas), while three improvement works were undertaken in the Kaneshie District (Abeka, Kwashieman, Darkuman areas) at the cost of GH¢91,634.

The Dansoman District had only one improvement work at the cost of GH¢38,368, with the Nsawam District (Pakro, Ahudjo, Kutunse, etc. areas) having three improvement works at GH¢99,898.