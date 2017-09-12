Dsane family pays last respect to Kofi Dsane-Selby

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Kwabena Agyare

2017-09-12

The late H.E Dr. Kofi Nyann Dsane-Selby <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505253680_940_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Nii Okan Tsuru Dsane family of Teshie Kle-Krobo and Accra, joined hundreds of state officials, families, friends and sympathizers to bid H.E Dr. Kofi Nyann Dsane-Selby, their final farewell.

Kofi Dsane-Selby ‘s father was Ekow Nyanka Selby and his mother was madam Lydia Okan Kai Dsane. After the marriage, they combined the two names. And it became Dsane-Selby. The late mother Lydia Okan Kai Dsane didn’t want to lose her prominent Dsane heritage from Teshie, Accra.

The DSANE Family, a prominent family from Accra, led by head of family, Mr. William Boyd Dsane, described the former ambassador to France and Italy as a dedicated gentleman, adding that he contributed tremendously to the advancement of democracy and the ongoing socioeconomic development of Ghana.

William Boyd Dsane, the head of Okan Tsuru Dsane family, a dynamic 80 years old ex- Marconi Marine engineer, said in a statement at the time his death was announced “I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Kofi Dsane-Selby, we knew he was sick for a while, but the announcement of his death came as bad news. May he rest in perfect peace among his ancestors. On behalf of the Nii Okan Tsuru DSANE family, we wish the children and the rest of the family all the power to continue their lives.

The head of the family urged the youth to emulate H.E Dr. Kofi Dsane-Selby’s sterling example of patriotism and selfless service to God and country. He also encouraged the new generation of the Dsane and Dsane-Selby families, home and abroad to come together and developed their families and the country as a whole.

“In this era of technology, it is very easy to locate one another and to communicate anywhere in the world; you, therefore, would have no excuse for not getting in touch with one another to plan the progress of your families”, Mr. William Dsane explained.

He further expressed profound gratitude on behalf of the family to the government, all state officials, political affiliates, friends, the Parish Priest, members of the congregation of the Ridge Church and sympathizers who supported during the burial and funeral rites.

In a short memory of H.E Dr. Kofi Dsane-Selby shared at the Thanksgiving service on Sunday, he was eulogized as a true patriot, whose honesty was unquestionable.

The former diplomat was said to have pursued his civil service and political career with great passion and dedication; And also known as a man with enviable love and care for his family.

H.E Dr. Kofi Anyann Dsane-Selby was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He contested the Presidential candidature of the party twice- with Prof. Albert Adu-Boahene in 1992 and former President, John Agyekum Kuffour in 1996, but lost on all occasions.

He was later appointed by former president Kuffour as Ambassador to France and later to Italy.

The presence of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, former Presidents, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama attended the burial service held at the forecourt of the state house in Accra on September 8, 2017; with vice President, Alhaji Mahmoud Bawumia, former first lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, ministers and other state officials attending the Thanksgiving service on Sunday, September 10, 2017, goes to show that Dsane-Selby was a great statesman.

Also in attendance was the deputy minister for foreign affairs, Hon. Mohammed Habib Tijani, and the greater Accra regional chairman of the NDC, Mr. Addey Coker.