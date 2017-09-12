Dela Coffie nursing seeds of discourse in NDC – Kwame Zu

Politics of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary for opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Kwame Zu has described a member of the party’s communications team, Dela Coffie as a trouble causer.

“I will not like to dignify Mr. Dela Coffie because it is not very important but he has a penchant of fomenting trouble”, he observed.

“I am surprised that you love Dela Coffie. He is just one man out of a party of so many followers…..he can continue to do what he chooses to do best”, the Deputy Regional Secretary fumed.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM, Mr. Kwame Zu openly declared his intentions to support former President John Dramani Mahama to lead the partying 2020 should he decide to run again.

According to him, he will also organize a Unity Walk in the Ashanti Region and invite NDC gurus to lead just like was done in Tamale last Saturday to show love to former President John Mahama.

He expressed shock that someone like Dela Coffie is still seen in the media landscape as a communicator of NDC knowing him to be member of National Democratic Party (NDP) founded by Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, the wife of NDC founder.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia on Accra-based Okay Fm on Monday, September 11, 2017 wondered if Dela Coffie is still a member of the party.

“He is not my boy….he is speaks for Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings who is not a member of the NDC. I do not think he is a party member because he will not be saying and doing some of the things he is currently”, he stated.