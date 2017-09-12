Corruption can be fought by creating transparent systems – Majority Leader

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-12

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says Ghana can only eradicate corrupt practices if systems for accountability, transparency and public participation in governance process are created.

He said corruption poses a danger to the well-being of Ghanaians as well as the development of the country.

He said, “greed, graft, fraudulent acquisitions, thievery, do not lend themselves to the rule of law, they do not lend themselves to the protection of the vulnerable of society, not to the unity and stability of our nation.”

The Majority Leader who was speaking at the stakeholder conference on the Office of the Special Prosecutor Bill entreated participants to work together to make the bill better than it already is.