Corruption and galamsey remain key national challenges – President Akufo-Addo

2017-09-11

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday mentioned corruption and illegal mining as the major key challenges confronting the nation.

He therefore pledged his unflinching commitment and determination to address those national cankers in the supreme interest of the nation.

Addressing the opening session of the 2017/2018 Annual General Conference of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) in Sunyani, President Akufo-Addo called for effective alliance in the fight against the two national challenges.

The President emphasised that the Executive needed the full cooperation of the Bench and the Bar in ensuring speedy prosecution of cases of illegal mining activities.

The five-day conference is on the theme “Saving the Future Generation from the Scourge of Corruption and Environmental Hazards: The Role of the Legal Profession”, and is being attended by judges as well as other members of the GBA.

President Akufo-Addo who described himself as a member of the GBA with good standing said support was required from the Bar and the Bench for the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecution which is in the offing to succeed in the fight against corruption.

Nana Akufo-Addo paid glowing tribute to some past and current legal practitioners who set the pace for the nation’s independence, saying the country needed people with such nationalistic ideals towards its reconstruction.

The President said though the previous government emptied the national coffers, his administration was determined to re-build the nation systematically and therefore rallied the support of all Ghanaians in that direction.

Mr. Benson Nutsukpui, the National President of the GBA, advised Ghanaians to boldly expose all forms of corruption in the society.

He commended President Akufo-Addo’s government for the proactive and responsive manner in the fight against corruption and illegal mining activities in the country.

Mr. Nutsukpui said the collective support of the media in the anti-galamsey crusade was highly commendable and called on other state institutions to support the campaign.