Bawumia mocks NDC, says Free SHS has come to stay

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has thanked God for making Government’s flagship programme, Free Senior High School programme possible.

In a Facebook post on Monday, 18th, September, 2017, he stated that,” We thank God. They said it was impossible. They said it was an election gimmick. They said it was a hoax. Today, the impossible has become possible.”

Mr Bawumia added that,” Today, Free Senior High School education is here. We thank God for the vision and fortitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo..God bless our homeland Ghana.”

The Free SHS policy kicked off in all the public Senior High School across the country on Monday, 11 September 2017.

