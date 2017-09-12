Bawumia mocks NDC over ‘Free SHS’

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has thrown a subtle jibe at the opposition, Nation Democratic Congress (NDC) over the party’s earlier claim that the much talked about Free SHS program was impossible to implement.

Government’s flagship program, the Free Senior High School policy began in all public senior high schools across the country on Monday, September 11, 2017.

The programme will make an admission, examination, library and science laboratory fees free for junior high school (JHS) graduates who qualify for SHS.

Expressing his appreciation to God, Dr. Bawumia threw shades at NDC for casting doubts.

“We thank God. They said it was impossible. They said it was an election gimmick. They said it was a hoax. Today, the impossible has become possible. Today, Free Senior High School education is here. We thank God for the vision and fortitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo… God bless our homeland Ghana” his Facebook post read.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament says the current state of the free SHS programme was not the one government promised the citizens last year.

According to Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, the government has denied about 565,404 students in Senior High School from benefiting from the free second cycle education for all.

Speaking at a news conference in Parliament, the MP for the Tamale South Constituency said, there are 285,450 students enrolled in second year while 279,954 students are enrolled in third year but the NPP government has sidelined them.

“The continued claim by President Akufo-Addo and his acolytes that they have fulfilled their Universal Free SHS for all promise is simply hypocritical… By its inability to roll out Free SHS to cover those in second and third years, the NPP has only successfully vindicated those who said Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS promise was a hoax. What we have have been presented by the NPP is simply another version of Progressively Free SHS for some first years students.” He said.