Andre Ayew craves for more after West Ham first league win

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-12

Andre Ayew <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505219376_560_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

West Ham United attacker Andre Ayew has called on his teammates to use their first league win against Huddersfield Town as a spring board for the season.

The Hammers went into Monday’s game against previously undefeated opponents sitting bottom of the table and seemingly devoid of confidence and belief.

However, second half goals from Pedro Obiang and the substitute attacker Andre Ayew handed the side their first win of the campaign.

Ayew, who passed a late fitness test after suffering injury in international duty with Ghana, expressed his delight with their performance.

“We are happy for the manager, for the fans and for ourselves,” the 27-year-old told Whufc.

“We are players, we are a team and we are together. Times were tough, but we needed to stick together and work hard as a team to make it happen.”

“We’ve got the first points, so let’s work hard and try to get more.”