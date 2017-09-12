‘All you need for free SHS is chop box’ – Deputy Volta Regional Minister

Mr Blagogee said government is ready for glitches that may occur in the implementation of the policy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505192187_820_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mr Maxwell Blagogee, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, has said all a student needed for the free Senior High School was a chop box and that the policy was “putting money in the pockets of the people.”

“When the cost of education is slashed by a greater percentage, the burden on parents and guardians are offloaded and all their wards will need for SHS is a chop box,” he said.

Mr Blagogee, who was addressing a forum in Kpando during a tour by Mr Francis Nyonyo, Member of Council of State for the Region, said government was ready for glitches that might occur in the implementation of the policy.

Mr Nyonyo presented books to the districts in support of the policy and said government’s initiatives must be nurtured by the people.

Public Senior High Schools across the country this morning started admitting students for government’s flagship Free Senior High School policy with reported cases of delays across the Volta Region.

