Akufo-Addo’s zeal to work for Ghana apt – Traditional ruler

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-09-12

President Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505231416_988_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Nana Kwabena Dwamena Oyiaakwaen ll, Kwapia hene in the Ashanti Region, has expressed optimism that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver on all the promises he made to Ghanaians during the election period.

According to him, the implementation of the government’s flagship programme, the Free Senior High School (SHS), is an indication of a government that is willing to fulfil its promises to solve problems affecting Ghanaians.

The Free SHS programme started on Monday, 11 September as first-year students who were successfully placed in various SHSs reported officially to register.

Commenting on the programme in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM Tuesday, September 12, Nana Dwamena Oyiaakwaen ll said: “I am optimistic that he will deliver on all his promises. He promised to bring Free Senior High School and indeed, he has brought it and so I strongly believe that the President will deliver on all his promises.

“I will urge all Ghanaians, especially companies and industries in Ghana to support this programme to ensure its sustainability.

“We thank him for letting his yes be yes, we believe that all that he has he said he will fulfil them, if he became a president earlier than this, Ghana would have become better than this.”