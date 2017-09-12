Akufo-Addo has redeemed the image of politicians – Mustapha Hamid

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: peacefmonline.com

2017-09-12

Minister of Information, Sheikh Mustapha Hamid has indicated that the fulfilment of the flagship “Free SHS” policy by President Akufo-Addo will go a long way to redeem the image of politicians who are always touted as dishonest and deceit

According to him, the implementation of the Free SHS policy means that President Akufo-Addo wants to bring about change in politics where deception and dishonesty will be a thing of the past.

Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show, Mustapha Hamid insisted that President Akufo-Addo has distinguished himself as the first President who has fulfilled a promised many people especially the largest opposition NDC members strongly doubted its possibility.

“President Akufo-Addo wants to bring about change in politics. For now, when you talk about politics in Ghana, deception and dishonesty come into the minds of Ghanaians; or when you talk about political campaigning, people conclude on deception and so for the first time we have a president who has fulfilled a promised many people thought was impossible,” he opined.

He maintained that “I think it will help, moving forward to redeem the image of politicians and also to urge politicians to honour their promises”.

He however expressed his profound gratitude from the members of opposition NDC, confessing the importance and reality of the Free SHS policy which has started today to make every Ghanaian child to benefit from the policy.

“We thank God that President Akufo-Addo has remained persistent and bold enough to implement the Free SHS policy when many saw it to be impossible,” he averred.

He therefore pleaded to all Ghanaians to wholeheartedly support the NPP government in the Free SHS policy; assuring that there will be massive transformation in the country in 20 years if everyone backs the Free SHS policy.

“If all of us will support this Free SHS policy and maintain it, Ghana will see massive transformation in 20 years; this is a good policy for all of us,” he assured.