Akua Donkor to sue President Akufo-Addo over Free SHS policy

founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GDP), Madam Akua Donkor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505248552_388_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GDP), Madam Akua Donkor has stated that she will sue His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for stealing her Free Senior High School message prior to the 2012 presidential and parliamentary election.

According to her, ”President Akufo-Addo didnt talk about implementing free SHS until the GFP had produced campaign posters embossed with the free SHS message.”

Speaking to Radio Gold, Mrs Donkor, stated that, ”She would be happier if people would credit her for introducing free SHS and praise Nana Addo for all die be die.”

According to her,”As soon as Nana Addo set his eyes on my posters and saw my message, he started talking about building Senior High School. But we all know he brought on board all die be die and everyone knows what I am saying is the truth.”

She added that, ”Nana brought all die be die and I am saying on authority that he stole my message and I would send the matter to court.”



Furthermore, she said that,”Introducing free education and free port are mine. The only thing the NPP couldn’t steal was to introduce my free port policy.”

قالب وردپرس

Comments