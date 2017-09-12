Ahafo youth fight Newmont Mining Company for jobs

The youth want Newmont Mining Company to start employing them <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505226375_521_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The youth of Ahafo in the Brong Ahafo Region have given a one-week ultimatum to the Regional Minister to ask Newmont Mining Company to start employing them otherwise they will demonstrate against the government and the company.

Leader of the youth, Kennedy Adu Agyei, told Accra 100.5FM’s Chief Jerry Forson on the Ghana Yensom show on Tuesday, September 12 that the activities of the mining company have destroyed their means of livelihood, which is farming.

To that end, most of the youth have been rendered unemployed, a situation that requires that the company employs the youth. He also accused some of the traditional authorities in the area of taking bribes from people outside of the region in order to influence the company and others to employ them.

Adu Agyei further revealed that the youth have notified the police of the impending demonstration to be staged if the company fails to meet their demands.

DSP Teddy Brown, the Ahafo District Police Commander, confirmed that they have received a notification form the youth to demonstrate and indicated their preparedness to supervise the demonstration.

