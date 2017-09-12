Ablakwa denies authoring denigrating article against Martin Amidu

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-12

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Former Deputy Minister of Education <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505246660_739_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has refuted claims that he authored an article to denigrade former Attorney General, Martin A.B.K. Amidu.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the former Deputy Education Minister wrote: I have just seen Hon. Martin Amidu’s article titled: “OKUDZETO ABLAKWA IS UNCOUTH AND UNCULTURED IN INSULTING ELDERS: BY MARTIN A. B. K. AMIDU.”

Considering that Hon. Martin Amidu’s article has been widely published, may I state for the record and in true conscience before God and man that I have authored no article on the Hon. Martin A.B.K. Amidu.

His comment follows Mr Amidu’s reaction in a article in which he said, “I was astounded to read a feature article by Dishonourable Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa entitled ‘Martin Amidu’s “Hate Agenda” -….’ on the Modern Ghana website on 5th September 2017 in which he opens with his conduct of restraining himself from commenting on my deliberate attacks on the former President and the NDC because of his respect for elders in the NDC and the party in general. Related: Martin Amidu writes: Okudzeto Ablakwa is uncouth, uncultured in insulting elders.

“Okudzeto Ablakwa is the person whom while claiming to be entitled to the title Honourable Deputy Minister at age 28 years without having done any public service in his life has made himself notorious for insulting everybody old enough to be his father and other elders including former President Rawlings and former President Kufuor,” the article said.

But Mr Ablakwa said, “I have taken the effort to Google search the said article which I am accused of writing and found the article: “Martin Amidu’s ‘Hate Agenda’…” rather published in the name of Ohenenana Obonti Krow on ghananewsonline.com.gh dated September 4, 2017.”

“May I afford this opportunity to extend best wishes to the elder statesman and former Attorney-General of this great Republic. May God bless him,” he added.