You have my full support to expand – Akufo-Addo to cement manufacturers

2017-09-11

President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, says his government will do everything within its mandate to ensure that the cement industry in Ghana succeeds and remains competitive in the sub-region and on the African Continent as a whole.

The President made known this when he addressed staff and management of Ghana Cement Company (GHACEM) at the company’s 50th Anniversary Ball held at the Mervinpick hotel in Accra.

The President observed that the cement industry in Ghana currently is enjoying a healthy competition, however, the sector could and ought to expand and look beyond just the local market. This, the President says, will be the support his government will give to the sector to ensure that it achieves higher heights.

Ghana’s leading Cement manufacturer, GHACEM, launched its 50th anniversary last July with a call on government to create an enabling environment for businesses to compete fairly.

Speaking at the 50th Anniversary Ball, Managing Director of GHACEM, Mr. Morten Gade welcomed the President’s pledge to support the cement industry and called for fair competition in the sector.