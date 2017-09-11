Unity Walk is not in Kwesi Botchway Report – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-11

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia has disclosed that the Tamale Unity Walk is not part of the reconciliatory activities proposed in the Kwesi Botchway report.

According to him, the Council of Elders of the party has constituted various committees to visit the various regions and initiate moves towards building bridges of trust among various feuding factions.

“The Tamale Unity Walk was organized by the Northern Regional Secretariat of the party ahead of a meeting with the committee dispatched by the party’s council of elders. I was only invited and others were also invited and we went there to lead the walk. I believe this was a strategic decision by the operations of the party in the area”, he revealed on Okay FM.

He discounted claims the walk was meant to launch the campaign of former President John Dramani Mahama explaining that implementation of reconciliatory activities vary from region to region wondering why some members of the party are trying to use it to fuel party disunity.

A staunch supporter of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Dela Coffie is accusing the leadership of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of encouraging former President John Dramani Mahama to disrespect party structures.

He observed that the party’s council of elders is also mute about the matter giving him a free hand to operate even though he is no longer the leader of the party after the 2016 election.

Speaking about the Unity Walk in Tamale, Dela Coffie said the Unity Walk was not part of recommendations of the Dr Kwesi Botchway report yet, the party leadership allowed to happen insisting they could be indulging in some illegality.

According to him, all these actions by the former president are a façade to start campaigning ahead of other contenders and forcefully impose himself on the party.

But Mr Johnson Asiedu said the party has done nothing wrong.