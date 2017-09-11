Top Ghanaian property developer wins five-star accolade at Africa & Arabia Property Awards

Business News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Dawn Wightman

2017-09-11

Devtraco Plus is offering a new and exciting opportunity; to own a bold and edgy piece of Accra

Devtraco Plus has won a five-star award within the category Best Apartment Ghana for The Edge project together with an award for Development Marketing at the Africa & Arabia Property Awards 2017-2018, one of the most prestigious industry events in the region.

Presented at The J. W. Marriott Marquis Dubai on 7th September, companies received awards for categories ranging across property development, real estate, interior design and architecture categories. Chosen from over 200 entries spread across the Africa & Arabia region, Devtraco Plus have proved themselves to be the very best in the Property Development sector.

The Africa & Arabia Awards are part of the International Property Awards that include the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, The Americas and the UK. The awards celebrate the very best projects and professionals in the industry.

The top winners in the Africa & Arabia region will automatically be entered into the overall international awards, culminating in a glittering awards ceremony, held at the Savoy Hotel, London on the 4th December. An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence.

Devtraco Plus is offering a new and exciting opportunity; to own a bold and edgy piece of Accra – The Edge. Situated in one of the most sought-after parts of Ghana’s capital city of Accra called Labone, The Edge is an apartment complex designed to promote an urban lifestyle where people can live life to the fullest. With options of suites, studios, 1, 2 or 3 bedrooms, investors are equally spoilt for choice.

The Edge was designed by internationally renowned architects, Infinite Group Ltd, Minneapolis (www.infinitegroupltd.com). The Edge manifests the ongoing ideals of our visionary company which seeks to widen the appeal of true quality in the high-end property market. In order to achieve this, Devtraco Plus has relentlessly upped the ante from one product to the next which in this case is represented by The Edge.

The Edge offers comfort, leisure and security generously spread over five levels of cool, airy and comfortable retail and living space. The unique balance of residential and integrated shop-cum-office lots provides the perfect lifestyle.

The awards also played host to the IPAX Africa & Arabia exhibition on 7th September. Top industry suppliers were on hand to showcase their products and services, whilst delegates networked with the very best industry CEO’s, Managing Directors and decision makers within the Africa and Arabia regions.