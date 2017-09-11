Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-11

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017
2017-09-11
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
President launches free SHS tomorrow. Event on WASS compound, Adentan
Ghanaians will appreciate our good works
UK visa applicants accuse high commission of rip-off
Freight forwarders frustrating paperless operations at the ports
I’ll support roadmap for peace – In Dagbon, President assures
BoG raises minimum capital to GH¢400 Million
Manya-Krobo: Two doctors taking care of 100,000 residents
GJA Exposed! – Affail Monney caught on tapes confessing how GJA negotiates & kills stories (Part’1′ of many)
Imposing Mahama on us will spell doom – former MP
Change has come, fuel prices go up and hard times ahead
Kennedy Agyapong runs away from police
Court reinstates 300 ‘sacked’ YEA workers
NDC democracy school not to train robots – John Dramani Mahama
3 finned for dumping refuse indiscriminately
Investigate GHC80.00 to players; at sports festival in Kumasi
NDC splits over John Dramani Mahama unity walk – Bagbin, Spio, Sly stay away
Afia Schwarzenegger’s naked video in court
We’re on course – Nana assures
Ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s bombshell- NDC hi-jacked by opportunists
Economist magazine on Ghana’s glass cutter
NPP MP’s proposal are outrageous
Prez implores Dagbon feuding factions
Install new Yaa Naa by December for lasting peace
State Attorney in GHC50, 000 bribery scandal, dares Assin Central MP to prove corruption against her
School heads, parents commends government for free SHS
Airtel Ghana, Tigo Ghana merger in danger as govt demands stake in new entity
BoG plans GH¢400m minimum capital
NIC pushes for consolidation
Entrepreneurs build nations not politicians – Paul Adom Otchere
VRA staff fight gov’t over sale of thermal plants
Is banking sector sinking? Ecobank closes branches, sacks workers
Banks to miss current capitalisation of GH¢120m