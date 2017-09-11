Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-11

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-11

FrontPage headlines all captured in the ‘papers’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505116168_413_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

President launches free SHS tomorrow. Event on WASS compound, Adentan

Ghanaians will appreciate our good works

UK visa applicants accuse high commission of rip-off

Freight forwarders frustrating paperless operations at the ports

I’ll support roadmap for peace – In Dagbon, President assures

BoG raises minimum capital to GH¢400 Million

Manya-Krobo: Two doctors taking care of 100,000 residents

GJA Exposed! – Affail Monney caught on tapes confessing how GJA negotiates & kills stories (Part’1′ of many)

Imposing Mahama on us will spell doom – former MP

Change has come, fuel prices go up and hard times ahead

Kennedy Agyapong runs away from police

Court reinstates 300 ‘sacked’ YEA workers

NDC democracy school not to train robots – John Dramani Mahama

3 finned for dumping refuse indiscriminately

Investigate GHC80.00 to players; at sports festival in Kumasi

NDC splits over John Dramani Mahama unity walk – Bagbin, Spio, Sly stay away

Afia Schwarzenegger’s naked video in court

We’re on course – Nana assures

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama’s bombshell- NDC hi-jacked by opportunists

Economist magazine on Ghana’s glass cutter

NPP MP’s proposal are outrageous

Prez implores Dagbon feuding factions

Install new Yaa Naa by December for lasting peace

State Attorney in GHC50, 000 bribery scandal, dares Assin Central MP to prove corruption against her

School heads, parents commends government for free SHS

Airtel Ghana, Tigo Ghana merger in danger as govt demands stake in new entity

BoG plans GH¢400m minimum capital

NIC pushes for consolidation

Entrepreneurs build nations not politicians – Paul Adom Otchere

VRA staff fight gov’t over sale of thermal plants

Is banking sector sinking? Ecobank closes branches, sacks workers

Banks to miss current capitalisation of GH¢120m