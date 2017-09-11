Social Media Week launched in Accra

General News of Monday, 11 September 2017

2017-09-11

The first edition of Social Media Week, an event that seeks to bring together stakeholders to brainstorm on how to use social media as a tool to promote and develop businesses and the nation as a whole, has been launched at the Accra Mall on Monday, 11th September 2017.

The event organised by Echo House Ghana, a youth marketing agency, will see 30 speakers from all over the world educate participants on various social media related issues such content creation, media in technology, social media for business as well as art and entertainment.

Chief Executive Officer of Echo House Ghana, Beryl Agyekum in her address said, “there are 5,240,000 social media users in Ghana. It is about time we stop being confused by it and embrace it and use it to grow our businesses and our personal brand”.

She said social media has expanded the audience of business information and it was time to learn to properly manage it before it goes out of hand.

Chief Executive Officer of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Mohammed Adjei Sowah said Social Media Week celebration couldn’t have come to Ghana at a better time as Accra is on the road to becoming a Smart city.

He said, “the smart city concept goes beyond just the better use of resources, it also means aligning information technologies to address citizens’ needs. To understand needs of citizens, what could be smarter than exploring their opinions on social networks”.

The event which ends on Friday, September 15, will hold conferences and other events at the Accra Mall, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Vodafone head office and University of Ghana.